Journal Article

Citation

Kövesdi E, Szabó-Meleg E, Abrahám IM. Int. J. Mol. Sci. 2021; 22(1): e11.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Molecular Diversity Preservation International)

DOI

10.3390/ijms22010011

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Patients surviving traumatic brain injury (TBI) face numerous neurological and neuropsychological problems significantly affecting their quality of life. Extensive studies over the past decades have investigated pharmacological treatment options in different animal models, targeting various pathological consequences of TBI. Sex and gender are known to influence the outcome of TBI in animal models and in patients, respectively. Apart from its well-known effects on reproduction, 17β-estradiol (E2) has a neuroprotective role in brain injury. Hence, in this review, we focus on the effect of E2 in TBI in humans and animals. First, we discuss the clinical classification and pathomechanism of TBI, the research in animal models, and the neuroprotective role of E2. Based on the results of animal studies and clinical trials, we discuss possible E2 targets from early to late events in the pathomechanism of TBI, including neuroinflammation and possible disturbances of the endocrine system. Finally, the potential relevance of selective estrogenic compounds in the treatment of TBI will be discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

human; treatment; traumatic brain injury; 17β-estradiol; neuroprotection; rodents

