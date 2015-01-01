|
Thiamwong L. J. Aging Phys. Act. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Human Kinetics Publishers)
This study aimed to explore older adults' experience with an in-home Physio-feEdback and Exercise pRogram and explore whether the Physio-feEdback and Exercise pRogram intervention influenced their physical activity adherence. A qualitative study approach was employed, and data were collected using exercise logs, observations, focus groups, and open-ended questions after the program completion. Nineteen participants who engaged in an 8-week Physio-feEdback and Exercise pRogram intervention participated in this study. Thematic analysis was used. Three major concepts of the self-determination theory, including competence, relatedness, and autonomy, were used as guidelines for coding.
qualitative study; adherence; peer-led exercise