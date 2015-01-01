Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To compare the prevalence of parafunctional habits, erosive tooth wear and occurrence of tooth injuries among children being under the care of Social Welfare Centre and children treated in the Department of Children's Dentistry of the Medical University of Warsaw. STUDY DESIGN: The study contains environmental and medical interviews, record-based analysis and clinical examination. Parafunctional habits were rated on the base of dental interviews and clinical examinations. The occlusal surfaces were evaluated by visual examination using modified tooth wear index (TWI). Tooth injuries were reported from a medical interview labeled using Andreasen classification. The consent of the bioethics committee and guardians of children participated in the study was obtained.



RESULTS: The study involved 782 patients, including 404 children from dysfunctional families (average age 11,4 ± 3,7) and 378 from ordinary families-control group (8,53 ± 3,92). In the study group we observed higher prevalence of erosive tooth wear (44,66% vs 18,02% p=0,000), dental trauma (9,4% vs 3,44% p=0,001) and a presence of parafunctional habits (67,8% vs 20,4 % p=0,000).



CONCLUSION: The occurrence of parafunctional habits, erosive tooth wear and tooth injuries may be an indicator of domestic violence and a component of maltreated child syndrome.

