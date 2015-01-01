Abstract

Elder abuse impacts one in six older persons globally. Most studies of elder abuse have focused on risk factors rather than protective factors, individual-level factors rather than structural factors, and developed countries rather than developing countries where resources are scarce. The current study addressed these gaps by examining whether neighborhood social cohesion and physical order could be such structural-level protective factors for older persons in India. Our cohort consisted of 541 participants aged 60 and over in the pilot wave of the Longitudinal Aging Study in India. We found that older persons with high neighborhood social cohesion were 38% less likely to experience abuse compared to older persons with low cohesion (OR = 0.62, 95% CI = 0.39-0.99). Similarly, participants with high neighborhood physical order were 48% less likely to experience abuse compared to older persons with low physical order (OR = 0.52, 95% CI = 0.32-0.83). Both models adjusted for relevant covariates. Policies supporting greater cohesion and order in communities could reap significant health benefits for older persons.

Language: en