Abstract

Jockey safety is of paramount importance from the standpoint of welfare and public perception. Thus, an understanding of the epidemiology and associated risk factors is necessary to implement measures to reduce the jockey falls (JFs) and jokey injuries (JIs). This descriptive epidemiological study investigated the occurrence of JFs and JIs in 715,210 and 25,183 rides in flat and jump races, respectively, from 2003 to 2017. In flat races, the incidence rates of JFs and JIs were 1.4 and 0.6 per 1,000 rides, respectively. In jump races, they were 44.4 and 18.1 per 1,000 rides, respectively. In flat races, 56.8% of JFs at corners resulted in JIs. In jump races, the major causes of JFs and JIs were lost balance and hampered by a fallen horse at an obstacle. Our findings provide a basis to design a future study analyzing risk factors for JFs.

