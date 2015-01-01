|
Citation
Yucel H, Acikel SB, Şenel S. J Infect Dev Ctries 2020; 14(12): 1437-1442.
Copyright
Copyright © 2020
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: There have been several studies investigating the association between Toxoplasma gondii seropositivity and psychiatric disorders although there is insufficient data on causality. Suicide, depression, and anxiety disorders have been especially investigated in this regard. In this study, we aimed to investigate whether there is any causal association between Toxoplasma gondii seropositivity and suicide attempts in adolescents.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescent; suicide; Turkey; infection; psychiatry; toxoplasmosis