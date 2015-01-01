Abstract

This proof of concept trial aimed to assess the pre-post differences in suicidal ideation and cognitive distortions in the compassion-focused therapy (CFT), and to compare the psychological improvement in the experimental group to a control group. A total of 42 women suffering from PTSD due to exposure to intimate partner violence (IPV) were randomized to the experimental and control groups (21 per group). All participants completed the questionnaires of suicidal ideation and cognitive distortions as pretest measures. Subjects of the experimental group received 8 CFT sessions, while the controls did not receive any therapy. Then, all subjects responded to the questionnaires of suicidal ideation and cognitive distortions as the posttest measures. Data were analyzed using one-way repeated measures MANOVA. Subjects of the experimental group indicated a greater reduction in post-test scores of suicidal ideation and its subscales including passive suicidal ideation, preparation for suicide, and active suicidal ideation when compared to the controls. Moreover, the subjects of the experimental group indicated a greater reduction in the post-test scores of cognitive distortions than controls. These results provide support for a larger trial focusing on the efficacy of CFT on psychological outcomes of PTSD following exposure to IPV. This intervention has the potential to be deployed at higher scales for IPV-affected women with PTSD.

Language: en