Abstract

Unexpected and thus surprising events are omnipresent and oftentimes require adaptive behavior such as unexpected inhibition or unexpected action. The current theory of unexpected events suggests that such unexpected events just like global stopping recruit a fronto-basal-ganglia network. A global suppressive effect impacting ongoing motor responses and cognition is specifically attributed to the subthalamic nucleus (STN). Previous studies either used separate tasks or presented unexpected, task-unrelated stimuli during response inhibition tasks to relate the neural signature of unexpected events to that of stopping. Here we aimed to test these predictions using a within task design with identical stimulus material for both unexpected action and unexpected inhibition using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) for the first time. To this end, 32 healthy human participants of both sexes performed a cue-informed go/nogo task comprising expected and unexpected action and inhibition trials during fMRI. Using conjunction, contrast and Bayesian analyses we demonstrate that unexpected action elicited by an unexpected go signal and unexpected inhibition elicited by an unexpected nogo signal recruited the same fronto-basal-ganglia network which is usually assigned to stopping. Furthermore, the stronger the unexpected action-related activity in the STN region was the more detrimental was the effect on response times. The present results thus complement earlier findings and provide direct evidence for the unified theory of unexpected events while ruling out alternative task and novelty effects.SIGNIFICANCE STATEMENTThis is the first study using functional magnetic resonance imaging to test whether unexpected events irrespective of whether they require unexpected action or inhibition recruit a fronto-basal-ganglia network just like stopping. In contrast to previous studies we used identical stimulus material for both conditions within one task. This enabled us to directly test predictions of the current theory of unexpected events and, moreover, to test for condition-specific neural signatures. The present results underpin that both processes recruit the same neural network while excluding alternative task and novelty effects. The simple task design thus provides an avenue to studying surprise as a pure form of reactive inhibition in neuropsychiatric patients displaying inhibitory deficits who often have a limited testing capacity.

Language: en