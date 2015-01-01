SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mangialavori S, Giannotti M, Cacioppo M, Spelzini F, Baldoni F. J. Pers. Med. 2021; 11(1): e10.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/jpm11010010

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Previous studies documented gender-related differences in the expression of Perinatal Affective Disorders. However, little attention has been paid to screening the male population during the perinatal period. This study was based on three aims: (1) to investigate the mental health of expectant fathers based on their levels of depression, anxiety, addiction, anger attacks/hostility, and somatization, identifying psychological profiles; (2) to analyze the association between these profiles and the individual variable of perceived stress; (3) and to examine the association between these profiles and the couple's variable of marital adjustment. A total of 350 Italian expectant fathers in the last trimester of pregnancy were asked to fill in questionnaires concerning perceived stress, dyadic adjustment, psychiatric symptomatology, and depression. Three different clusters were found: "psychologically healthy men" (68%) with low levels of symptoms on all the scales; "men at risk of externalized behavioral problems" (17.1%), characterized by one or more addictive or risky behaviors and moderate levels of scales scores; and "men experiencing psychological distress" (14.9%), with the highest scores on all the scales. A significant association emerged among the perceived stress, marital adjustment, and cluster membership. These results highlight the importance of screening fathers in perinatal health services, which are still predominantly mother-centered, and underscore the necessity to create tailored and personalized interventions.


Language: en

Keywords

prevention; gender; affective disorder; fatherhood; perinatal period; screening

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print