Abstract

The need for drone traffic control management has emerged as the demand for drones increased. Particularly, in order to control unauthorized drones, the systems to detect and track drones have to be developed. In this paper, we propose the drone position tracking system using multiple Bluetooth low energy (BLE) receivers. The proposed system first estimates the target's location, which consists of the distance and angle, while using the received signal strength indication (RSSI) signals at four BLE receivers and gradually tracks the target based on the estimated distance and angle. We propose two tracking algorithms, depending on the estimation method and also apply the memory process, improving the tracking performance by using stored previous movement information. We evaluate the proposed system's performance in terms of the average number of movements that are required to track and the tracking success rate.

