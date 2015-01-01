Abstract

Dallas phasing is an effective strategy for increasing the efficiency of protected-permissive left turns (PPLTs) at signalized intersections, without creating left-turn traps. The flashing yellow arrow (FYA) is the most widely used PPLT signal indication when Dallas phasing is utilized. The Highway Capacity Manual (HCM) signalized intersection methodology currently contains guidance on how to handle PPLTs with Dallas phasing. At intersections with the FYA indication, some agencies have been using a feature known as FYA delay, which delays the FYA indication, usually by 1 to 4 s. More recently, some agencies have also began using another feature, which suppresses the FYA when a conflicting pedestrian phase is active. The HCM does not contain guidance on how to handle FYA delay or suppression. This research proposed modifications to the HCM signalized intersection methodology to address these two FYA strategies. A sensitivity analysis was conducted to check the reasonableness of the proposed modifications. The sensitivity analysis showed that the proposed modifications are reasonable and produced the expected results.

