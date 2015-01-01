SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Prati G, De Angelis M, Fraboni F, Pietrantoni L, Johnson D, Shires J. Transp. Res. Rec. 2020; 2674(12): 581-589.

(Copyright © 2020, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/0361198120953787

unavailable

Previous studies have revealed the relevance of e-bike use, perception of driving behavior of motorists, and instrumental and affective factors in work and leisure journeys among regular cyclists. However, the importance of these factors as predictors of bicycle crash involvement and severity is less well-known. The aim of the present study was to investigate the role of journey attributes, e-bike use, and perception of driving behavior of motorists in predicting bicycle crash involvement and severity, while controlling for sociodemographic factors, cycling levels, cycling environment, and purposes of cycling. We collected data from an online panel of 2,389 respondents from six European countries (Sweden, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Hungary, Italy, Spain). Using the generalized linear model, we found that both bicycle crash involvement and severity were related to lower age, being employed, using the bicycle for traveling to or from college/university, not using the bicycle for leisure/training, and using an e-bike. Bicycle crash severity was associated with lower affective attributes, higher instrumental attributes, and the perception of good driving behavior of motorists.


Language: en
