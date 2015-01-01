Abstract

The development in communication technologies offers efficient vehicular communication capability. Vehicles in communication with road infrastructure share essential traffic information that can be used to develop cooperative driving strategies. In this paper, we aim to propose a heuristic and cooperative method to improve efficiency and merging capacity for highway T-junctions. We evaluated a few performance indicators including travel time, safety and emission.



RESULTS indicate that a significant improvement is observed in comparison with the baseline benchmarking case. We further conducted simulations with different geometric configurations and pointed out a few issues that need to be addressed in order to maximise the benefit.