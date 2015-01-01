|
Zhou M, Qu X, Qi W. Transportmetrica A: Transp. Sci. 2021; 17(1): 107-123.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
The development in communication technologies offers efficient vehicular communication capability. Vehicles in communication with road infrastructure share essential traffic information that can be used to develop cooperative driving strategies. In this paper, we aim to propose a heuristic and cooperative method to improve efficiency and merging capacity for highway T-junctions. We evaluated a few performance indicators including travel time, safety and emission.
automated vehicle; Connected vehicle; merging capacity; microscopic car-following model; priority junction