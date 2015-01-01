|
Ali Y, Bliemer MCJ, Zheng Z, Haque MM. Transp. Res. C Emerg. Technol. 2020; 121: e102871.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
Lane-changing manoeuvre is one of the risky manoeuvres performed by drivers either to reach the planned destination (i.e., mandatory lane-changing; MLC) or to achieve better driving conditions (i.e., discretionary lane-changing; DLC). Essentially both lane-changing types require the driver to acquire surrounding traffic information for efficient and safe lane-changing decisions. However, this does not discount the fact that both these lane-changings are fundamentally different from each other as the urgency of lane-changing is much higher during MLC compared to DLC. Real-time driving aids in a connected environment promise to assist during the lane-changing decision-making process, but the differential effectiveness (or usefulness) of real-time driving aids in a connected environment for these two lane-changing types remains unexplored due to the novelty of a connected environment and the consequent scarcity of data. To fill this research gap, this study collected lane-changing data from 78 participants who performed MLC and DLC in the CARRS-Q Advanced Driving Simulator. Participants were asked to drive in three randomised driving conditions: baseline condition (without driving aids), real-time driving aids in a connected environment with perfect communication, and delayed driving aids in a connected environment. While surrogate measures of safety are analysed and compared using descriptive statistics, a hybrid framework of data mining and classical statistical modelling is employed to examine the usefulness of the real-time driving aids in a connected environment for two lane-changing types. We find that the crash risk associated with MLC is significantly reduced in the driving conditions providing driving aids compared to that of DLC.
Advanced driving simulator; Braking; Connected environment; Crash risk; Discretionary lane-changing; Driving aids; Mandatory lane-changing