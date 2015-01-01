|
Wierbos MJ, Knoop VL, Bertini RL, Hoogendoorn SP. Transp. Res. C Emerg. Technol. 2021; 122: e102884.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
Congestion in bicycle traffic is a daily occurrence at many urban intersections. It is known that a higher density in the queue leads to a higher discharge rate. In theory, higher jam densities than those currently observed in practice are feasible. This leads to our hypothesis that the delay at intersections can be further reduced when cyclists are encouraged to queue up closer together. To explore this option, we carried out an experiment in which the queue configuration was influenced to increase the jam density. This paper presents ways to increase the queuing density, up to twice the density found without instructions.
Bicycle; Cycling experiment; Jam density; Queue discharge rate