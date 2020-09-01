Abstract

No existing automated vehicle can operate in all conditions and environments. In order to allow unmanned operation of automated vehicles in all conditions, many developers have the capability for human drivers to operate the vehicle from a remote location using wireless communication. This practice, referred to as remote operation or teleoperation, is prevalent among industry, yet has received little attention in the legal and transportation literature. This paper describes the legal environment for remote operation of vehicles, both in terms of existing motor vehicle codes and model legislation. The operational performance of remote operation is explored, and a model is developed to estimate the number of remote operators needed to manage large automated vehicle fleets using reasonable assumptions.

