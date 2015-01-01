|
Perry B, Hofmann DC, Scrivens R. Terrorism Polit. Violence 2020; 32(8): 1776-1796.
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Abstract
Despite a pervasive concern among law enforcement and security agencies, there are relatively few academic explorations of the likelihood of violence associated with anti-authority activists from groups such as the Freemen-on-the-Land, Sovereign Citizens, and similar movements within Canada. In order to begin addressing this gap in knowledge, this article uses a multi-method approach to explore and assess the potential for violence by the Canadian anti-authority community against the state in particular. Data were gathered from interviews with law enforcement, lawyers, judges, notaries, and movement adherents (n = 32), as well as from the analysis of open source data which included media reports, court documents, and movement websites.
Language: en
Anti-authority; anti-government; anti-statist; Canada; sovereignty movements