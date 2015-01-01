Abstract

Safety management regulation was introduced almost twenty years earlier for Norwegian seafarers than coastal fishers, although both groups work in industries with high accident frequencies. In this study, seafarers and fishers' perspectives on safety management requirements is studied, through empirical data from interviews and observation conducted over several years, with the aim of informing the future development of safety management, especially in fishing.



RESULTS show that the fishers have practical skills and an operational orientation, while the seafarers experience ill-fitting procedures, extensive documentation, and shore management that the coastal fishers lack. The suggestions for future safety management are related to development of procedures, a safe working environment, safeguards and safety management skills.

