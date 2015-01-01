|
Størkersen KV, Thorvaldsen T. Safety Sci. 2021; 134: e105081.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
Safety management regulation was introduced almost twenty years earlier for Norwegian seafarers than coastal fishers, although both groups work in industries with high accident frequencies. In this study, seafarers and fishers' perspectives on safety management requirements is studied, through empirical data from interviews and observation conducted over several years, with the aim of informing the future development of safety management, especially in fishing.
Fishers; Fishing; Safety; Safety management; Seafarers; Transport