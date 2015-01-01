Abstract

Longyearbyen has been hit by two avalanches in 2015 and 2017 causing severe damages to housing and two fatalities. In this study we investigate organised learning processes regarding emergency preparedness and response following the avalanches. Longyearbyen provides a case of particular interest as climatic change rapidly is altering the environmental conditions, including the risk of avalanches. First, the study outlines the organisation, scope and participation of learning processes, that is, who learns, when and what is the scope. Second we investigate whether the lessons learnt are single-loop or double-loop; if they focus on corrective actions of existing systems and policies, or if they address the more fundamental aspects, such as norms, strategies and policies. Third, we consider how contextual factors influence learning. Finally, we investigate how learning has been followed up by implementation. The study concludes that the first avalanche of 2015 led to a broad and inclusive evaluation and learning process and a series of recommended measures, including the establishment of an avalanche warning system. It also initiated a broader double-loop process of reassessing risks, redrawing the plans and maps of Longyearbyen, and raising physical preventive barriers. However, the second avalanche demonstrated the limitations of the established system in 2015. This spurred a range of corrective actions to the system, but also it established that in a time of climate change, historical experience no longer provides a basis for assessing risks.

Language: en