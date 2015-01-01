|
Citation
Fan D, Li Y, Liu W, Yue XG, Boustras G. Safety Sci. 2021; 134: e105058.
Abstract
How do governments take strategic actions in weaving public health and safety nets to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic? Embracing Moore's strategic action framework, this study investigates how municipal governments can configure authorizing environment--operational capacity--public value attributes to weave public health and safety nets, in order to prevent and control the public health and safety emergency. Leveraging fuzzy-set Qualitative Comparative Analysis (fsQCA) with a sample of 323 Chinese cities, we identify a distinctive taxonomy of four equally effective configurations of urban actions in blocking COVID-19 transmission: social reassurance, proactive defence, decisive resiliency, and strengthened coercion. Overall, this study provides a novel insight of public health and safety management into battles against COVID-19 in human society.
Language: en
Keywords
COVID-19; fuzzy-set Qualitative Comparative Analysis (fsQCA); Government; Public health and safety; Strategic action