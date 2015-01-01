|
Hendricks JW, Peres SC. Safety Sci. 2021; 134: e105016.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
Procedures serve an important role as safety barriers in industries and can assist workers in executing tasks. However, several notable incidents have occurred, such as the Texas City Refinery and Piper Alpha disasters, where the lack of compliance with procedures was a contributing cause. Historically, much of the research and practice has focused on better controlling the workers' behaviors and increasing compliance through strict adherence to written procedures. Dekker (2003) refers to this as a Model 1 approach and compares it to a Model 2 approach where procedures are designed to be resources or tools to support workers' actions while performing a task. While the Model 1 posits that individual-level variables are more predictive of important outcomes, Model 2 suggests that individual and system-level variables are both important. The current empirical study (N = 174) sought to examine both system- and individual-level variables associated with behaviors and outcomes in procedural systems to support the need to include Model 2 in procedural systems research and practice.
Models of safety; Predictors of non-compliance; Procedures; Process safety