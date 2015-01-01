SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Koskinen H, Laarni J, Norros L, Liinasuo M, Savioja P. Safety Sci. 2021; 134: e105030.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ssci.2020.105030

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

We present a Systems Usability Case approach enabling a requirement-based human factors evaluation of complex socio-technical systems. The approach is especially suitable for stepwise verification and validation activities of nuclear power plant control-room systems. Systems Usability Case is based on the Safety Case approach and exploits the Systems Usability construct. Systems Usability Case is a conceptual procedure within which a reasoning process takes place that enables moving from abstract understanding of human performance and usability of complex tools, to concrete proof of a specific system, and finally to interpreting, in elaborated abstract terms, what is learned about the overall acceptability and level of Systems Usability of the targeted system. The paper introduces the Systems Usability Case approach and demonstrates an application of it to real data from a stepwise control room validation. The results suggest that Systems Usability Case has some advantages: it helps to conduct the validation activities in a more systematic fashion; it makes the reasoning process more explicit and transparent; we are able to build a longitudinal view of the progress of the design process; and constructing the Systems Usability Case enables monitoring of the fulfilment of the requirements from the human factors (i.e., Systems Usability) perspective.


Language: en

Keywords

Control room systems; Human factors; Stepwise validation; Systems Usability Case

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print