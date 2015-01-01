Abstract

Emergency evacuation of patients from a hospital can be challenging in the event of a fire. Most emergency evacuation studies are based on the assumption that pedestrians are ambulant and can egress by themselves. However, this is often not the case during emergency evacuations in healthcare facilities such as hospitals and nursing homes. To investigate emergency evacuations in such healthcare facilities, we performed a series of controlled experiments to study the dynamics of patient beds in horizontal movement. We considered a patient bed because it is one of the commonly used devices to transport patients within healthcare facilities. Through a series of controlled experiments, we examined the change of velocity in corner turning movements and speed reductions in multiple trips between both ends of a straight corridor. Based on the experimental results, we then developed a mathematical model of total evacuation time prediction for a patient bed horizontally moving in a healthcare facility. Factoring uncertainty in the horizontal movement, we produced the probability distribution of movement duration and estimated the probability that an evacuation can be safely performed within certain amount of time. In addition, we predicted that the evacuation time would be longer than the prediction results from an existing model which assumes constant movement speed. Our results from the model demonstrated good agreement with our experimental results.

