Abstract

Background and Purpose: Parent-child relationship plays an important role in the vulnerability and flexibility of children. Different methods have been used in clinical studies to improve the parent-child relationship. This study aimed to compare the effectiveness of positive parenting program and parental management on parent-child relationship.



Method: This research was a pretest-posttest quasi-experimental study with one-month follow-up. The study population included the parents of all the female primary school students with behavioral problems in Dist. 1 of Tehran during the academic year of 2019-2020. Among them, a sample of 45 parents were selected and then randomly assigned to one of the three groups (two experimental groups and one control group) (i.e. 15 per group). The groups completed the Child-Parent Relationship Scale (Pianta, 1994) at all the three stages. The experimental groups received eight 90-min positive parenting program and twelve 12-min sessions of parental management training, while the control group underwent no intervention.



Results: Results of multivariate analysis of covariance (MANCOVA) showed that the groups were significantly different in the components of parent-child relationship. Both interventions were effective on the improvement of parent-child relationship (closeness: P<.01, F=12.01; dependence: P<.01, F=19.92; conflict: P<.01, F=37.37) and showed equal effectiveness on parent-child relationship.



Conclusion: The research findings showed both methods have the necessary efficiency to improve the parent-child relationship but in parental management training in the follow-up phase, lack of coordination and interaction between parents in dealing with the child and motivation and instability of mothers in the skillful use and continuous of educational methods, has reduced the parent-child relationship.



Keywords: Positive parenting, parental management, parent-child relationship

Language: en