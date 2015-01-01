|
Citation
|
Bolenbaugh M, Foley‐Nicpon M, Young R, Tully M, Grunewald N, Ramirez M. Psychol. Sch. 2020; 57(11): 1657-1679.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Cyberbullying is a major health concern for today's youth and a pervasive stressor for adolescents and their families. This study offers qualitative insights into how parents perceive their children's technology use and engagement in cyberbullying based on gender. Eight focus groups were conducted with 48 parents of adolescents ages 10-17.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescents; cyberbullying; gender; parental perceptions