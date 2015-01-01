|
Kunemund RL, McCullough SN, Williams CD, Miller CC, Sutherland KS, Conroy MA, Granger K. Psychol. Sch. 2020; 57(11): 1757-1770.
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
The far-reaching impacts of the teacher-child relationship, including academic achievement and social/behavioral adjustment, have been well-documented. At the same time, literature also suggests that teacher perceptions of teacher-child relationships are impacted by the race/ethnicity match or mismatch between teacher and child, with matching related to more positive teacher perceptions. However, limited work has focused on children who are at-risk for emotional and behavioral disorders (EBDs) or tested the mechanisms that mediate the relation between a mismatch in the race and teacher-perceived conflict. Thus, the current study used multilevel structural equation modeling to test whether a higher proportion of race mismatch between children in the classroom with problem behavior and teachers was related to teachers' classroom management self-efficacy and, in turn, teacher-perceived conflict with children among 148 teachers and 354 preschool-aged children.
teacher self-efficacy; teacher–child racial/ethnic match/mismatch; teacher–child relationship