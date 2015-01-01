|
Gurbuz H, Eray Ş, Albayrak Z, Kadak M. Psychiatry Behav. Sci. 2020; 10(3): 148-154.
(Copyright © 2020, Turkish Association for Psychopharmacology)
OBJECTIVE: In recent years, almost all youths go online on social network sites (SNSs) practically every day. Online social networks may be considered a connection between the inner lives of adolescents and the outside world. On the other hand, how young people with mental difficulties use online social networks has attracted the attention of researchers in recent years. In this study, we aimed to investigate habits and durations of social network usage of adolescents, impression management on SNS and its relation to adolescent psychopathological features.
