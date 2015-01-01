Abstract

Toxoplasma Gondii is an obligate intracellular parasite which may infect all nucleated cells. Studies conducted in adult patients show that toxoplasmosis may be related to psychiatric diseases and there is a correlation between Toxoplasma Gondii and schizophrenia, depressive disorder, type 1 bipolar disorder, increased suicide rates, obsessive compulsive disorder, high aggressiveness and impulsivity. Besides psychosocial causes, biological entities such as chronic physical diseases, neuroendocrine disorders and infections that affect immune system are also blamed for depression. The mechanism by which infections affect the immune system and cause an increase in depression and suicidal behaviors has been tried to be explained by the changes in monoamine neurotransmitters such as serotonin, dopamine, epinephrine and norepinephrine. In this case, an adolescent girl with treatment-resistant major depression, was treated of her depression after she was diagnosed and treated for T. Gondii infection. Globally, Toxoplasma Gondii infection is usually asymptomatic with 33% prevalence but its effects on brain are uncertain. Its effects may vary from individual to individual. Immunosuppressed persons may experience many different clinical pictures, and those with good immunity may experience psychiatric symptoms or even treatment-resistant psychiatric disorders. Seropositivity of toxoplasma gondii should also be considered in treatment-related psychiatric disorders.



Key words: Antidepressant, Toxoplasma Gondii, Treatment-Resistant Depression

