Abstract

One of the most important features of special motor vehicles is the possibility of movement outside the regular roads. In order to provide appropriate characteristics of mobility, such vehicles should, among other things, meet the requirements in terms of geometric parameters of mobility, traction characteristics, characteristics of stability, and the possibility of overcoming obstacles. As the contact between the tire and the road is very important for ensuring proper performance of motor vehicles, significant attention must be paid to it. Keeping this in mind, a model for approximation of average specific pressure between the tire and the deformable surface has been identified in this paper. In the coming period, research that is more detailed should be carried out in order to define similar models for different tires and road surfaces.

Keywords: vehicle, tire, air pressure, radial load, average specific pressure

Language: en