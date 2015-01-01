Abstract

The aim of this article is to argue that there is a need to locate theoretical paradigms on masculinity within a nonlinear perspective, and this has implications for the conceptualization of the research agenda. Over the last forty years, discussions and research on masculinity have been arranged in time-related stages where each stage is marked by a change in theoretical underpinnings. These conceptual shifts uphold a distinction between "old" and "new" paradigms, where in consequence, the former or the latter (depending on personal beliefs) becomes devalued to some degree. This article suggests that in the context of masculinity studies, one cannot impede or deny the usefulness and value of the previous theoretical paradigms. Similarly, new paradigms should not be seen as less significant. The approach based on "nonlinearity of theoretical paradigms" acknowledges the coexistence of paradigms, which are seen as equally relevant to contemporary contexts. Moreover, this discussion on nonlinearity implies that research on masculinity, in its search for comprehensiveness, could apply a concept of theoretical paradigm as a modus operandi for each undertaken study.

Language: en