SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Skrzypiec G, Alinsug E, Nasiruddin UA, Andreou E, Brighi A, Didaskalou E, Guarini A, Heiman T, Kang SW, Kwon S, Olenik-Shemesh D, Ortega-Ruiz R, Romera EM, Roussi-Vergou C, Sandhu D, Sikorska I, Wyra M, Xi J, Yang CC. J. School Violence 2021; 20(1): 1-16.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15388220.2020.1808789

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Research is sparse on who targets whom in peer aggression. In this study, we investigated the harm associated with the type of relationship between aggressed and aggressor with an international sample of over 5,000 students aged 11-16, living in 12 nations. Best friends and individuals with whom the respondent had no relationship were the least likely to engage in aggression, while one-third of peer aggression could be attributed to friends (not best friends), and classmates/peers. Greater harm was experienced between best friends only when it involved relational aggression, such as spreading rumors and being left out. Harm from aggression varied by world location and number of different experiences of aggression, while gender and age differences were inconsistent. Intervention programs could take advantage of the vital role that friends play as socializing agents during adolescence that focus on the harmfulness of aggression undertaken in the guise of a joke.


Language: en

Keywords

adolescence; friendship; harm; peer aggression; Peer relations; relational aggression

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print