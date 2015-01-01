SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Weiler SC, Skousen JD, Kopanke J, Cornelius L. J. School Violence 2021; 20(1): 89-100.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/15388220.2020.1850464

The issue of school safety is of paramount concern but what is lacking is clarity on the best course of action aimed at bolstering safety in public schools. We sought to answer the following research questions: What topics are addressed in school board policies related to arming employees? What outlying policy topics are addressed in school board policies related to arming employees? The analyzed data came from 14 school district policies, in 13 states, that allow school district employees to access firearms at school. The qualitative analysis resulted in specific themes common in a majority of school district policies as well as outlier policy statements.


armed school district employees; armed teachers; policy; School safety

