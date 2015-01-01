|
Citation
|
Cochran JC, Toman EL, Shields RT, Mears DP. J. Res. Crime Delinq. 2021; 58(1): 74-118.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES:This article tests two theoretical ideas: (1) that social concerns about particular ?dangerous classes? of offenders shift over time to influence court sanctioning practices and (2) that, since the 1990s, sex offenders in particular came to be viewed by courts as one such ?dangerous class.?Methods:We examine sanctioning trends in Florida and compare punishment of sex offenders in earlier versus later parts of the get-tough era. We then examine whether sentencing is associated with rational criminal justice incentives (e.g., increasing seriousness or rates of sex crimes) or with shifting public concerns (e.g., increasing media attention to sexual violence).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
punishment; sentencing; sex offenses/offenders