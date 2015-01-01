Abstract

Childhood maltreatment is associated with increased suicide risk. However, not all maltreated children report self-injurious thoughts and behaviors, highlighting the presence of other risk factors. Notably, adolescent dating violence (ADV) and child maltreatment are highly comorbid, with ADV also linked to suicide risk among adolescents. Current research further suggests that distinct patterns of ADV involvement are differentially related to adolescent mental health. To date, it is unknown whether differences in ADV patterns moderate changes in suicide risk for adolescents with and without a maltreatment history. This study aims to advance the literature by identifying patterns of ADV in a unique sample of adolescents and by determining the differential association between maltreatment and suicidal ideation and non-suicidal self-harming behaviors based on ADV profiles. Participants were racially and ethnically diverse low-income non-treatment-seeking adolescent females with elevated depressive symptoms, ages 13-16 (N = 198). Using latent class analysis, we found support for a 3-class model of dating violence: adolescent females without ADV involvement, those in relationships with mutual verbal abuse, and those in romantic relationships with multiple and more severe forms of ADV, such as verbal abuse and physical violence. A series of latent class moderation models indicated that the effect of child maltreatment on suicidal ideation significantly differed based on ADV class membership.



RESULTS highlight the importance of considering different ADV patterns and maltreatment as interactive risk factors for increased self-injurious thoughts and behaviors. Intervention and prevention approaches relevant to maltreated youths are discussed for families and practitioners.

Language: en