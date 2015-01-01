Abstract

To the Editor: The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic is exacerbating domestic violence in the United States. The term domestic abuse encompasses different forms of abuse, including intimate partner violence (IPV). In the United States, one in four women and one in 10 men experience some form of IPV.1 These rates are expected to increase in response to social distancing measures because survivors are isolated with their perpetrator for longer periods of time. In March, U.S. police departments reported an increase in domestic violence calls as high as 27% after stay-at-home orders were implemented.2 We are writing to offer suggestions on how family physicians can mitigate this urgent issue during telemedicine visits...



Screen every patient for IPV...

Prioritize the patient's privacy...

Use alternative methods of communication if needed...

Refer patients who screen positive for IPV to community resources...

