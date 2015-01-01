|
Monette S, Cyr C, Terradas MM, Couture S, Minnis H, Lehmann S. Assessment 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
PMID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: A review of the scientific literature showed few valid tools for assessing reactive attachment disorder (RAD) and disinhibited social engagement disorder (DSED), two diagnostic entities traditionally grouped under "attachment disorders." The Early TRAuma-related Disorders Questionnaire (ETRADQ), a caregiver report, was developed to assess attachment disorders in school-age children based on the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders-Fifth edition criteria. This study sought to validate this instrument.
Language: en
questionnaire; maltreatment; attachment disorders; child protective services; disinhibited social engagement disorder; out-of-home care; reactive attachment disorder