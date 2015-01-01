|
Citation
|
Phoosuwan N, Lundberg PC. BMC Public Health 2021; 20(1): e1926.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: During the perinatal period women lack screening and treatments for perinatal depressive symptoms, while public health professionals (PHPs) in primary care centres (PCCs) need training for identification and management of such symptoms. This quasi-experimental study was aimed at evaluating knowledge, attitudes and self-efficacy among PHPs after participating in a Knowledge, Attitude, and Self-efficacy (KAS) program for identification and management of perinatal depressive symptoms.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Thailand; Attitude; Knowledge; Self-efficacy; Healthcare professionals; Public health professionals; Training program