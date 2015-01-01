Abstract

Child maltreatment is a major public health issue in the United States. In the federal fiscal year 2017, approximately 7.5 million children were referred to child welfare services (CSW) in the nation. Developmental, emotional, behavioral, and cognitive problems are prevalent among children referred to CWS. For those in foster care, temporary or permanent placement frequently introduces additional instability into a child's already chaotic life, increasing their risk for deleterious physical and mental health outcomes. Limited research exists documenting the impact of efficacious culturally adapted parent training (PT) interventions aimed at serving low-income ethnic minority families involved in CWS. The objective of this study was twofold: to explicate how a culturally adapted PT intervention for diverse families involved in CWS was perceived by participants and to better understand how interventionists adapted to families' needs. In this study, we conducted in-depth interviews with 14 parents who had completed the adapted intervention, as well as all of the interventionists providing the intervention. A thematic analysis approach was used to analyze and interpret the data. Parents indicated the positive impact that the intervention had on enhancing their parenting skills, as well as their ability to cope with the challenges associated with having a child removed by CWS. Interventionists described the gradual adaptations they implemented, in an effort to increase its cultural and contextual relevance. Research findings are relevant to the family therapy field as they increase understanding about culturally adapted PT interventions for ethnic minority families within CWS contexts.

Language: en