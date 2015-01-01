|
Citation
Bae SM. Front. Psychol. 2020; 11: e2096.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Research Foundation)
DOI
PMID
33381060
Abstract
PURPOSE: The purpose of this study was to verify the long-term effect of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), school disengagement, and the reasons for leaving school on adolescent delinquency while adjusting for sex.
Language: en
Keywords
school dropout; delinquency; adverse childhood experiences; multivariate latent growth modeling; school disengagement