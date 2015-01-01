Abstract

We investigated if adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and ACE sub-types were associated with increased odds of planning to have children and adolescent pregnancy. The Gulf Resilience on Women's Health (GROWH) is a diverse cohort of reproductive-age women living in southeastern Louisiana during the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill. In our sample of 1482 women, we used multinomial logistic regression to model odds ratios of wanting future children and assessed effect measure modification by educational attainment. We also estimated odds ratios of adolescent pregnancy with binomial logistic regression. Exposure to ACEs increased odds of wanting future children across all ACE sub-types. Among women with lower educational attainment, three or more ACEs (overall, childhood, and adolescence) had over two times the odds of wanting future children. History of ACE and the various sub-types, except for emotional abuse, were associated with increased risk of adolescent pregnancy. ACEs may be linked to adolescent pregnancy and reproductive plans, and variations by educational status highlighted social discrepancies and importance of social context in evaluation and intervention.

Language: en