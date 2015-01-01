|
Shah NA, Shahzad N, Afzal MS. J. Nucl. Med. Technol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Pakistan is a nuclear capable country in the region sharing borders with two other nuclear powers i.e., India in the East and China in the North East. This makes the area a "nuclear flash point". It is therefore, imperative to have commensurating health care facilities to meet any eventualities. Although, Pakistan is trying to improve medical facilities for the people, but medical setup is already overwhelmed by patients because of large population of the country. The study was conducted to evaluate the level of awareness/preparedness of medical responders against nuclear/radiological disasters in public hospitals in major cities of Pakistan.
emergency medical services; preparedness; disaster; nuclear warfare; Other; Radiation Safety; Research Methods