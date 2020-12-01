|
Abstract
|
The ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has brought about a ruinous effect globally and killing more than 1,712,000 individuals worldwide (Worldometer, 2020), shutting down sources of income and means of livelihood of millions of families across the world (Hossain, 2020). The actual social and economic costs of the outbreak have yet to be ascertained. However, another major detrimental effect of the pandemic is domestic violence against women, which is having a severe physical and psychological impact on the health of women (World Health Organization [WHO], 2020). After the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rates of domestic violence against women increased in many countries: 300% in China, 50% in Brazil, 30% in Cyprus, France, and New Zealand, 25% in the United Kingdom (UK), and 20% in Spain (Graham-Harrison et al., 2020; Bradbury-Jones and Isham, 2020; New Zealand Family Violence Clearinghouse, 2020). However, it should be noted that the estimates concerning the increased incidence of the violence come from diverse data sources including police reports, hotline contacts, and one-stop crisis centers, which varies both between and within countries. However, violence against women may be even worse in some African, Middle East, and South Asian countries where - even before the advent of the pandemic - women are not treated equally. This correspondence highlights the reasons of domestic violence against women during the ongoing pandemic, and way forward to mitigate such violation.
COVID-19; Pandemic; Domestic violence against women