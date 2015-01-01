|
Jeong S, An J, Cho S. Korean J. Pain 2021; 34(1): 94-105.
(Copyright © 2021, Korean Pain Society)
PMID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Many patients with complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) have been known to be at risk of suicide, due to severe pain and its comorbid conditions. The risk of suicide may be associated with affective instability, which is an indicator of emotional dysregulation. Particularly, unstable shifts in negative emotions are difficult to cope with, which may result in individuals feeling uncontrollable, hopeless, and entrapped. This study aimed to examine the role of affective instability in the relationship between pain intensity and suicide risk (suicidal ideation and impulsivity) in patients with CRPS, by employing a daily diary.
Language: en
Emotions; Suicide; Suicidal Ideation; Mood Disorders; Affect; Complex Regional Pain Syndromes; Impulsive Behavior; Pain