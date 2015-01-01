Abstract

BACKGROUND: Many patients with complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) have been known to be at risk of suicide, due to severe pain and its comorbid conditions. The risk of suicide may be associated with affective instability, which is an indicator of emotional dysregulation. Particularly, unstable shifts in negative emotions are difficult to cope with, which may result in individuals feeling uncontrollable, hopeless, and entrapped. This study aimed to examine the role of affective instability in the relationship between pain intensity and suicide risk (suicidal ideation and impulsivity) in patients with CRPS, by employing a daily diary.



METHODS: Twenty-three patients registered at the CRPS Association in Korea were asked to complete a day-to-day routine for 15 days, followed by a diary composed of pain intensity, suicidal ideation, impulsivity, and positive and negative affects.



RESULTS: Results showed that the interactions between negative affective instability and daily pain intensity were statistically significant on daily suicidal ideation (coefficient = 0.41, t (21) = 2.56, P < 0.050) and daily impulsiveness (coefficient = 1.20, t (19) = 3.35, P < 0.010). However, those between positive affective instability and daily pain intensity were not.



CONCLUSIONS: This study is the first attempt to investigate the role of affective instability on the relationship between daily pain intensity and daily suicide risk in patients with CRPS. Our findings suggest that health professionals pay considerable attention to the instability of negative affects when assessing and managing patients with CRPS at risk of suicide.

