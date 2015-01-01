Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The aim of the study was to define the characteristics of motorcycle chain injuries leading to serious limb loss, evaluating its socioeconomic outcome. HYPOTHESIS: The severity of injury with motorcycle chain is associated with hospitalization day and morbidity. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Total of 3486 patients applied to the two Centers of the Hand Surgery Clinic and 42 of them with injuries originating from squeezed hands between the motorcycle chain and the rear sprocket were included. Injured extremities were evaluated with the MHISS. In the retrospective analyses, patients were divided into groups according to the severity of injury and compared and patients who underwent replantation, flap and primary repair treatment protocols were also compared.



RESULTS: The number of patients with dominant hand injuries was 33 patients (78.5%). Inquiry of education level revealed that 24 (57.1%) patients graduated from primary school. According to MHISS, 76.2% of patients had major and severe injuries (mean: 95.05). Mean hospitalization time was 2.83 (range: 1-8) days. Mean time to returning to work was 2.71 (range: 1-5) months. The hospitalization days and return to work were longer in patients have major injury according to MHISS (p=0.006). The necrosis was observed three of the 9 (33.3%) replanted fingers. Flap necrosis was observed in two of the 15 (13.3%) cases.



DISCUSSIONS: Most of these injuries are severe and major according to MHISS. As the severity of the injury increases, the duration of hospital stay and the return to work are prolonged. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: IV; Economic/Decision Analysis.

