Citation
Karahan G, Yamak K, Demirkoparan M, Altay T, Kucuk L. Orthop. Traumatol. Surg. Res. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: The aim of the study was to define the characteristics of motorcycle chain injuries leading to serious limb loss, evaluating its socioeconomic outcome. HYPOTHESIS: The severity of injury with motorcycle chain is associated with hospitalization day and morbidity. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Total of 3486 patients applied to the two Centers of the Hand Surgery Clinic and 42 of them with injuries originating from squeezed hands between the motorcycle chain and the rear sprocket were included. Injured extremities were evaluated with the MHISS. In the retrospective analyses, patients were divided into groups according to the severity of injury and compared and patients who underwent replantation, flap and primary repair treatment protocols were also compared.
