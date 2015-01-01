|
Citation
|
Alamri Y. Postgrad. Med. J. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Despite its importance, research on bullying within the 'academic medicine' field has been scanty. Previous reports in this area have been limited in scope (ie, focusing on the authorship aspects) and in number. Empirical data on other aspects of bullying during the research process (particularly as it pertains to such vulnerable groups as students and junior learners) remain lacking.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
medical education & training; statistics & research methods