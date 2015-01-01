Abstract

Despite its importance, research on bullying within the 'academic medicine' field has been scanty. Previous reports in this area have been limited in scope (ie, focusing on the authorship aspects) and in number. Empirical data on other aspects of bullying during the research process (particularly as it pertains to such vulnerable groups as students and junior learners) remain lacking.



We have previously documented a possible effect of how the perception of bullying in academia among medical students undertaking research affects their future interest in research.3 Medical students who agreed with the statement 'I believe bullying in research/academia is common' indicated a lower likelihood of engaging in future research endeavours compared with students who disagreed with the statement. This trend was not detected in the two groups supervisors (agreeing vs disagreeing with the statement).



For the present study, we aimed to explore the number of medical students who …

Language: en