Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Anxiety sensitivity (AS) is a transdiagnostic risk factor for persistent physical and psychological symptoms relevant to veterans, such as postconcussive symptoms following mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI). The Cognitive Anxiety Sensitivity Treatment (CAST) computerized intervention has been shown to reduce AS but has not been widely used among veterans. The purpose of this study was to assess the acceptability and feasibility of CAST among veterans with elevated AS and mTBI eligible to receive Veterans Health Administration (VHA) care.



DESIGN: Twenty-two veterans with mTBI, elevated cognitive AS, and history of deployment to Iraq and/or Afghanistan completed a single assessment and intervention session. Acceptability was assessed with the Client Satisfaction Quesitonnaire-8 (CSQ-8) and a qualitative interview. Measures of feasibility included study enrollment, ease of participation, and intervention completion. AS was assessed pre- and post-CAST completion.



RESULTS: Consistent with interview responses, 77.3% of participants' CSQ-8 scores indicated that veterans found the intervention acceptable. Technological issues, such as internet connectivity, decreased feasibility of consistently delivering the intervention in the research setting readily available to the study team. Decreases on pre-to-post intervention AS outcomes were observed.



CONCLUSIONS: Acceptability of the CAST intervention in this sample was generally supported. Feasibility of implementing CAST in this study was limited by technological issues. Data did not indicate a critical need to revise content of the CAST intervention. Identified strategies for increasing the feasibility of future research and clinical implementation of CAST are discussed. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved).

