Pratiwi R, Karneli Y. J. Aplikasi IPTEK Indones. 2020; 4(3): 155-161.

(Copyright © 2020, Universitas Negeri Padang)

10.24036/4.34375

unavailable

This research aims to describe the contribution of online gaming and peer conformity to student bullying behavior at Prof. Modern Boarding School (PMT) Dr. Hamka Padang. This research uses quantitative methods by systematically describing. The population in this study was 122 grade VIII students and 45 students as samples taken with purposive sampling techniques. The instrument used is a questionnaire namely bullying behavior scale, online gaming scale and peer conformity scale. The data in the analysis with regression statistics is simple regression and double regression. The results showed that there was a contribution of online gaming to bullying behavior by approximately 70.5%, there was a peer conformity contribution to bullying behavior of approximately 9.6% and there was a contribution between online gaming and peer conformity together to bullying behavior of approximately 73%.


Language: en

Bullying Behavior; Online Games; Peer Conformity

