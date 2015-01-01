Abstract

The concept of migration is quite broad and different synonyms have been used for the people who migrate. People migrate from one place to another place for several reasons such as, education, employment opportunities and weather issues and so on. Migration is a complex phenomenon of the contemporary world where the main aim is betterment or escape from the non-favorable factors. Researchers suggest that there is a substantial burden of mental illnesses among some migrant populations. The objective of this article is to present an overview of risk factors, advantages, disadvantages and management of mental health issues related to migrants. Literature was searched on both electronic databases such as PubMed and manually. The research studies have shown that, most of the time migration is a vulnerable factor to develop Mental Health complications. Migrated people were often found to be stressed. Most of the times there is no proper preparation and no social support present for migrants. Therefore, preparing the migrants, providing them information about migration, ensuring necessary public and health services will help in prevention from expected psychological distress and would help promote mental health well-being among migrants.

