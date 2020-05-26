Abstract

Background: The unregulated spread of the 2019 coronavirus (COVID-19) required unprecedented action since the Indian government has quarantined across the country. Quarantine has a huge impact and can cause significant psychological stress. Aims: This study means to build up the pervasiveness of mental manifestations among college students. Configuration and design: We conducted a cross-sectional study through an online survey for approx. Seven Days (26 May 2020 - 1 June 2020). Methods and materials: A total of 274 university students were included in the study based on a convenient sampling method. An online survey based on questionnaires with the scale of depression, anxiety and stress (DASS-21) is applied. Statistical analysis: The data were entered in Microsoft Excel, and descriptive statistics were obtained. Results: The average age of the students was 23.3 (± 2.19) years. The preponderance of depression, anxiety and stress among college students was found at 54%, 74% and 35% respectively. Conclusions: The frequency of depression and anxiety among college students during this crisis was observed to be high, whereas stress observed to be slightly decreased.

Language: en